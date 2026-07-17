Economic Turbulence: Dollar's Decline and Global Market Shifts

The dollar remained steady on Friday, heading for a weekly decline due to subdued U.S. inflation figures that led traders to reassess expectations of prompt rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Iran-U.S. tensions heightened, undoing a recent truce and prompting safe-haven dollar bids while oil prices climbed to near one-month highs. U.S. consumer sentiment reached a five-month peak, but ongoing Middle East conflicts raised concerns about higher gasoline costs.

Markets saw global equities tumble and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a flight to safety and modest dollar recovery. Meanwhile, traders remained cautious over potential Japanese intervention as the yen hovered near a 40-year low against the dollar.