Economic Turbulence: Dollar's Decline and Global Market Shifts
The dollar experienced a weekly decline as U.S. inflation data tempered expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate hikes. Global tensions and economic indicators affected currency movements, leading to safe-haven bids for the dollar and fluctuations in other currencies. The potential for Japanese intervention added a layer of uncertainty.
- Country:
- United States
The dollar remained steady on Friday, heading for a weekly decline due to subdued U.S. inflation figures that led traders to reassess expectations of prompt rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Iran-U.S. tensions heightened, undoing a recent truce and prompting safe-haven dollar bids while oil prices climbed to near one-month highs. U.S. consumer sentiment reached a five-month peak, but ongoing Middle East conflicts raised concerns about higher gasoline costs.
Markets saw global equities tumble and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a flight to safety and modest dollar recovery. Meanwhile, traders remained cautious over potential Japanese intervention as the yen hovered near a 40-year low against the dollar.
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