Bengaluru Bars and Restaurants Extend Hours for FIFA World Cup 2026

In response to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bengaluru Police extend operating hours for bars and restaurants on match days, allowing fans late-night access to enjoy live screenings. The decision follows a request from the National Restaurant Association of India and ensures public order is maintained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:26 IST
Bengaluru Bars and Restaurants Extend Hours for FIFA World Cup 2026
Representative image (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru City Police have decided to extend the operating hours of hotels, restaurants, and bars to accommodate football enthusiasts during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The measure, announced by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, aims to address the demand for late-night food service, as requested by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

According to the directive, hospitality establishments within the commissionerate's jurisdiction can operate until 3:00 AM on July 19 to coincide with the third-place playoff taking place at 2:30 AM IST. For the World Cup final scheduled at 12:30 AM IST on July 20, bars and eateries can remain open until 3:30 AM. Bars are also authorized to serve patrons until 1:00 AM for the playoff and until 3:30 AM for the final.

The decision, governed by Section 31 and Section 2(15) of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, stipulates that public order must be maintained during the extended hours. Coordination with deputy and additional commissioners has been established for implementation, and the revised timings are effective immediately for specified match days.

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