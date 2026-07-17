AI Star Tilly Norwood: Revolutionizing Hollywood or Replacing Tradition?

Tilly Norwood, an AI creation by Eline van der Velden's London-based studio Particle6, is at the center of a debate within the entertainment industry. While some criticize the AI actor for potentially replacing human performers, van der Velden argues it's meant to spark discussion and innovation, not job cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:37 IST
AI Star Tilly Norwood: Revolutionizing Hollywood or Replacing Tradition?
Tilly Norwood
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The debate over artificial intelligence in entertainment intensifies with the introduction of Tilly Norwood, an AI creation debuting in the feature film "Misaligned." Criticism has emerged, particularly from SAG-AFTRA, which warns of potential job losses and unauthorized use of actors' works.

Eline van der Velden, founder of Particle6, defends Tilly as a tool for exploring new storytelling methods, not as a replacement for human actors. She insists AI's role is similar to photography's impact on painting, emphasizing the continuation of traditional art forms alongside new technologies.

Despite backlash, van der Velden highlights the collaborative efforts with prominent Hollywood creatives to teach AI usage, maintaining their privacy due to fear of criticism. With Particle6's expanding workforce, she envisions countless new roles for creatives in this evolving digital landscape.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026