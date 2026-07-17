AI Star Tilly Norwood: Revolutionizing Hollywood or Replacing Tradition?

The debate over artificial intelligence in entertainment intensifies with the introduction of Tilly Norwood, an AI creation debuting in the feature film "Misaligned." Criticism has emerged, particularly from SAG-AFTRA, which warns of potential job losses and unauthorized use of actors' works.

Eline van der Velden, founder of Particle6, defends Tilly as a tool for exploring new storytelling methods, not as a replacement for human actors. She insists AI's role is similar to photography's impact on painting, emphasizing the continuation of traditional art forms alongside new technologies.

Despite backlash, van der Velden highlights the collaborative efforts with prominent Hollywood creatives to teach AI usage, maintaining their privacy due to fear of criticism. With Particle6's expanding workforce, she envisions countless new roles for creatives in this evolving digital landscape.