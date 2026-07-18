Blazing Skies: The Unchecked Surge of Wildfires Across North America

North America has been experiencing a surge in wildfires, with the skies often painted orange due to smoke from these blazes. The uptick in such fires is largely attributed to global warming, which has led to increased forest combustion across vast areas in Canada and the United States.

Canada, endowed with extensive boreal forests, has reported record-breaking wildfire activity this year, surpassing the 10-year average for this period. While wildfires here are a natural process, their growing scope and severity are raising concerns, with experts pointing to climate change as a key factor.

The Canadian government is investing in firefighting resources amid calls for a national wildfire response agency. The situation has brought challenges as fires are also increasing in intensity across the United States and parts of Europe, where efforts are underway to tackle the growing crisis.