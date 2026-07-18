U.S. Restores Hong Kong's Special Status: A Step Toward Better U.S.-China Relations

The United States partially restored Hong Kong's special legal status, previously revoked by Donald Trump in 2020. The move, appreciated by China, signifies a potential positive shift in U.S.-China relations, as it aligns with recent trade talks and tariff reductions. Certain sanctions will remain, maintaining oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 02:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 02:05 IST
U.S. Restores Hong Kong's Special Status: A Step Toward Better U.S.-China Relations
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The United States has taken a significant step in its diplomatic approach by partially restoring Hong Kong's special legal status. This status, initially revoked in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump, was reinstated following recent announcements by the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Treasury noted that the expiration of the executive order aligns with modernizing sanctions for greater efficiency, and does not impact existing restrictions under the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act or the Hong Kong Autonomy Act. This move is seen as a stride forward in U.S.-China relations, emphasizing respectful diplomacy.

China's commerce ministry welcomed this development, viewing it as a constructive step following recent trade dialogues. As talks continue, both nations appear committed to mending ties, amid discussions also involving tariff reductions and potential high-level meetings later this year.

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