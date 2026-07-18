Canada's Wildfire Crisis: Unprecedented Fires and the Need for National Response

North America's skies, painted orange by wildfire smoke, are now a familiar yet alarming sight as climate change fuels increasingly massive forest fires. Canada, home to vast forests, is a hotspot, witnessing unprecedented wildfire activity this year, surpassing its 10-year average.

Experts, such as Mike Flannigan from Thompson Rivers University, attribute this surge to rising temperatures and prolonged wildfire seasons. Canada lacks a federal agency to combat wildfires, unlike its Group of Seven counterparts, prompting calls for a centralized response and modern firefighting resources.

The situation mirrors broader trends worldwide, with the U.S. battling more intense fires and Europe's forests facing similar threats. An international collaborative effort may be necessary to mitigate these escalating threats effectively.