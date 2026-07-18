Niharika Konidela's 'Committee Kurrollu' Triumphs at National Film Awards

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela celebrated a significant milestone as her debut production, 'Committee Kurrollu', clinched the award for Best Telugu Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights Niharika's dedication to fostering content-driven cinema and supporting fresh talent.

Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures in collaboration with Shree Radha Damodra Studios, 'Committee Kurrollu', directed by Yadhu Vamsee, has been acclaimed for its compelling storytelling and authentic depiction of rural life. The film has stood out in an industry typically led by star-driven projects.

Along with the esteemed title of Best Telugu Film, 'Committee Kurrollu' earned recognition for P. Ravi Kumar, who won Best Make-up. Niharika expressed her gratitude, emphasizing the award as an emotional landmark and a collective achievement for the team. This honor has fortified her resolve to back impactful narratives and emerging talents.