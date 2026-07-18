Niharika Konidela's 'Committee Kurrollu' Triumphs at National Film Awards

'Committee Kurrollu', produced by Niharika Konidela, wins big at the 72nd National Film Awards as Best Telugu Film and secures a win for Best Make-up. This marks a significant milestone in her career, highlighting her commitment to authentic storytelling and nurturing emerging talent in the Indian film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:54 IST
Niharika Konidela's 'Committee Kurrollu' Triumphs at National Film Awards
Niharika Konidela (Photo/Film's team) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela celebrated a significant milestone as her debut production, 'Committee Kurrollu', clinched the award for Best Telugu Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights Niharika's dedication to fostering content-driven cinema and supporting fresh talent.

Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures in collaboration with Shree Radha Damodra Studios, 'Committee Kurrollu', directed by Yadhu Vamsee, has been acclaimed for its compelling storytelling and authentic depiction of rural life. The film has stood out in an industry typically led by star-driven projects.

Along with the esteemed title of Best Telugu Film, 'Committee Kurrollu' earned recognition for P. Ravi Kumar, who won Best Make-up. Niharika expressed her gratitude, emphasizing the award as an emotional landmark and a collective achievement for the team. This honor has fortified her resolve to back impactful narratives and emerging talents.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
4
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026