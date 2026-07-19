Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Sets Sail to Box Office Glory

Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic endeavor, 'The Odyssey,' has set a new milestone with a global box-office revenue of $264.1 million. The film, adaptating Homer's revered Greek epic, portrays Matt Damon as the storied hero Odysseus, highlighting his arduous journey post-Trojan War.

Achieving an A CinemaScore from first-night audiences and a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 'The Odyssey' has established itself as Nolan's largest-ever global opening. With production costs pegged at $250 million, Universal Pictures labels the film a significant commercial triumph.

Pre-booked tickets at IMAX theaters were in such high demand that 50 theaters extended their showtimes. Christopher Nolan's adaptation captures a segment of Odysseus's journey home, rich with mythical creatures, divine encounters, and human tragedy, bringing an ancient tale to modern screens with unparalleled impact.