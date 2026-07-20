Epic Box Office Triumph: Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Surges Globally

Christopher Nolan's cinematic rendition of 'The Odyssey' made a remarkable global debut, grossing $264.1 million. With Matt Damon starring as Odysseus, the film captivated audiences, receiving an A CinemaScore and a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating. It stands as one of Nolan's most successful openings, demonstrating his continued popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 00:06 IST
Epic Box Office Triumph: Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Surges Globally
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Director Christopher Nolan's latest masterpiece, 'The Odyssey,' achieved a spectacular global opening, earning $264.1 million in ticket sales, including $124.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, Universal Pictures reported on Sunday.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic and follows Odysseus' tumultuous return from the Trojan War. Marking Nolan's return to the cinematic forefront following his award-winning hit 'Oppenheimer,' the movie captured the top spot at both domestic and global box offices. Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic theatrical distribution, reflects on the immense excitement generated among audiences.

Rentrak indicates that a diverse age group, especially between 18 and 34, fueled the film's strong opening. Praised for its impeccable execution, 'The Odyssey' ranks among Nolan's best openings, showing significant audience enthusiasm with enhanced format screenings and record IMAX pre-sales. The film's narrative and technical brilliance have further solidified Nolan's standing as a favored filmmaker.

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