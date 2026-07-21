Romantic Single 'Madhosh' from 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' Unveiled

The creators of 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' have released the film's second single, 'Madhosh', on Tuesday. This release offers a romantic glimpse into the movie's narrative, ahead of its worldwide release set for August 26, 2026.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, 'Madhosh' explores the chemistry between Yash as Raya and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca with vocals by Siddharth Basrur. In contrast to the preceding song 'Tabaahi', this track brings a lighter sentiment to the story.

Geetu Mohandas directs this bilingual production with a screenplay by Yash and Mohandas, featuring an impressive ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi. The film targets a broad audience with releases in multiple languages.