Shocking Murder of Former Minister Ann Widdecombe: A Tragic Attack

Ann Widdecombe, a former government minister, was brutally murdered in her home, suffering 21 hammer blows to the head. The incident, captured on camera, highlights security concerns for politicians. Joshua Kerry, charged with her murder, appeared in court but did not enter a plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:31 IST
Shocking Murder of Former Minister Ann Widdecombe: A Tragic Attack
Murder
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, as details emerged of the brutal attack at her home in southwest England. Widdecombe, 78, was found dead after being struck 21 times with a hammer, allegedly at the hands of 28-year-old Joshua Kerry.

Prosecutors outlined the grim scene captured by a security camera in Widdecombe's residence, showing Kerry entering through the front door, questioning the unassuming Widdecombe about her bank cards and ID, before launching the fatal assault. The attack occurred just before a scheduled television interview with Widdecombe, which she never appeared for.

This incident raises fresh concerns about the safety of politicians in the UK, following the murders of two sitting Members of Parliament within the last decade. Widdecombe, known for her socially conservative views and post-political reality TV appearances, was no longer a member of parliament but remained a significant public figure.

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