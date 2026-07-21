Shocking Murder of Former Minister Ann Widdecombe: A Tragic Attack

The murder of former government minister Ann Widdecombe has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, as details emerged of the brutal attack at her home in southwest England. Widdecombe, 78, was found dead after being struck 21 times with a hammer, allegedly at the hands of 28-year-old Joshua Kerry.

Prosecutors outlined the grim scene captured by a security camera in Widdecombe's residence, showing Kerry entering through the front door, questioning the unassuming Widdecombe about her bank cards and ID, before launching the fatal assault. The attack occurred just before a scheduled television interview with Widdecombe, which she never appeared for.

This incident raises fresh concerns about the safety of politicians in the UK, following the murders of two sitting Members of Parliament within the last decade. Widdecombe, known for her socially conservative views and post-political reality TV appearances, was no longer a member of parliament but remained a significant public figure.