Decline in Pediatric HIV Treatment: The Impact of U.S. Aid Cuts

A recent study has highlighted a substantial decrease in the number of children receiving U.S.-supported HIV treatment globally, following cuts in foreign aid under the Trump administration. According to the research, 77,000 fewer children received care through U.S. programs in the year to October 2025 compared to the previous fiscal year.

The study focuses on U.S.-backed service, indicating some children may still receive treatment via other donors or national governments. Data analysis from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) showed pediatric treatment fell by 14% year-on-year. More detailed data are needed to fully understand the impact.

Efforts to replace the lost support have been observed, although challenges remain, such as a decline in community support groups and rising costs for tests. While the situation has improved with national interventions, gaps in community-backed systems still pose a risk to affected children.