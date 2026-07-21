Ozgur Ozel Breaks Away: A New Chapter Amidst Turkey's Political Storm
Ozgur Ozel, previously the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), resigns to establish a new party amidst a political crackdown on Erdogan's opponents. This move follows a court decision annulling the CHP congress that elected him, further deepening Turkey's political crisis.
- Country:
- Turkey
Ozgur Ozel, who was ousted as the leader of Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP), announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, indicating plans to launch a new political entity. This development is part of a wider crackdown against President Tayyip Erdogan's rivals.
Ozel's departure was prompted by a court ruling that nullified the CHP congress where he was elected, exacerbating Turkey's ongoing political crisis. The ruling reinstated Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leading to heightened tensions within the country.
The political upheaval comes amid accusations against numerous CHP members and a broader crackdown that has included the arrest of the Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, on graft and terrorism charges. The situation has drawn criticism from opposition parties and international observers, challenging the government's narrative of judicial independence.