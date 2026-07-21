Ozgur Ozel Breaks Away: A New Chapter Amidst Turkey's Political Storm

Ozgur Ozel, previously the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), resigns to establish a new party amidst a political crackdown on Erdogan's opponents. This move follows a court decision annulling the CHP congress that elected him, further deepening Turkey's political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 19:33 IST
Ozgur Ozel Breaks Away: A New Chapter Amidst Turkey's Political Storm
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ozgur Ozel, who was ousted as the leader of Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP), announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, indicating plans to launch a new political entity. This development is part of a wider crackdown against President Tayyip Erdogan's rivals.

Ozel's departure was prompted by a court ruling that nullified the CHP congress where he was elected, exacerbating Turkey's ongoing political crisis. The ruling reinstated Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leading to heightened tensions within the country.

The political upheaval comes amid accusations against numerous CHP members and a broader crackdown that has included the arrest of the Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, on graft and terrorism charges. The situation has drawn criticism from opposition parties and international observers, challenging the government's narrative of judicial independence.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026