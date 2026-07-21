Indie Pop Sensation D4vd Faces Shocking Murder Charges

Indie pop artist D4vd, legally named David Burke, faces serious charges of murder and dismemberment after allegedly killing his teenage girlfriend. Prosecutors claim the act was to save his career, as she threatened to expose their relationship. The court is examining evidence to proceed with the trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:31 IST
Indie Pop Sensation D4vd Faces Shocking Murder Charges
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Indie pop artist D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, appeared in court facing grave accusations of murder and dismemberment. The charges allege the 21-year-old musician viciously killed his teenage girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, following threats to expose their secret relationship.

The court proceedings seek to determine if there's enough evidence to advance the case to trial. Prosecutors argue that Burke, who gained prominence through viral music hits and performances at major festivals, murdered Hernandez to protect his burgeoning career.

The victim's remains were discovered months after her disappearance, leading to horrifying revelations of dismemberment. The defense maintains Burke's innocence as prosecutors outline a case involving financial motives and alleged efforts to conceal illicit activities with the young girl.

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