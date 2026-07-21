Sharon Stone's Radical Life Reclaim: From Drug-Free Living to Artistic Triumph

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone reveals her decision to stop taking stroke medication against medical advice and quit marijuana to lead a drug-free life. This transformative period includes a resurgence in creativity, returning to painting, modeling, and preparing for a possible Broadway debut, showcasing resilience and artistic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:13 IST
Sharon Stone's Radical Life Reclaim: From Drug-Free Living to Artistic Triumph
Sharon Stone (Photo/Instagram/@sharonstone). Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone has candidly discussed significant personal changes in her life, revealing a bold decision to discontinue one of her medications for stroke, a move against her doctor's advice. Stone's journey towards a drug-free lifestyle also saw her quit marijuana, inspired by a desire for autonomy and health recovery.

Stone, who survived a near-fatal stroke in 2001, shared the challenges she faced coming off her stroke medication, likening the withdrawal to heroin detox. Her decision was rooted in a longing to reclaim her life, unburdened by years of medication. “I want a drug-free life,” Stone passionately articulated.

Simultaneously, Stone reignited her passion for painting during the COVID-19 lockdown, transforming her home to accommodate her creative endeavors. With her sons' encouragement, her art now features globally in galleries, while her eldest son, Roan, revamped her social media presence to boost engagement.

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