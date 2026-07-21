ASEAN Diplomacy in Turmoil Amid Middle East and South China Sea Tensions

The Middle East crisis cast a shadow over a diplomatic meeting in Southeast Asia, as foreign ministers gathered to address escalating hostilities affecting global and regional stability.

ASEAN ministers expressed concerns as renewed U.S.-Iran conflicts threaten energy supplies and amplify global economic challenges, including inflation.

Additional tensions arose in the South China Sea, with the Philippines and China trading accusations over recent incidents. The U.S. reaffirmed support for its allies, warning against China's challenges to maritime sovereignty.