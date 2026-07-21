Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Concerns in Venezuela

Three confirmed hantavirus cases have resulted in deaths in Venezuela's Anzoategui state. Separate, unconnected deaths in Barinas of health professionals are being investigated. The virus is mainly transmitted via rodents in rural areas. The CDC stated that the Andes virus can spread between humans through close contact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:59 IST
Hantavirus Outbreak Sparks Concerns in Venezuela
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  • Venezuela

Three individuals have died from confirmed cases of hantavirus in the eastern Anzoategui state of Venezuela, according to the country's health ministry.

In Barinas, two health professionals have also died, although these cases are unrelated to the Anzoategui incidents and are still under investigation. The health ministry assures that these are isolated events and do not pose a community health risk. The hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents in rural and agricultural regions, transmitted through inhalation of contaminated particles.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship has concluded after two months. The Andes virus, a variant involved in that outbreak, is the only known hantavirus capable of person-to-person transmission through prolonged contact.

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