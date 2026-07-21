Lettuce Sourced from Mexico: Unraveling the Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Mystery

U.S. authorities are investigating a cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce, affecting Taco Bell restaurants. Mexico's health minister, David Kershenobich, stated there's no evidence the lettuce is to blame, despite initial false-positive tests by the FDA involving supplier Taylor Farms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:01 IST
Lettuce Sourced from Mexico: Unraveling the Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Mystery
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  • United States

There is currently no evidence linking lettuce sourced from Mexico to a cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S., Health Minister David Kershenobich announced on Tuesday.

The CDC reports around 100 hospitalizations due to the parasitic infection, which has been traced back to lettuce served in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

While authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico, are investigating, the FDA initially reported a positive test from Taylor Farms. However, this was later determined to be a false positive.

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