There is currently no evidence linking lettuce sourced from Mexico to a cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S., Health Minister David Kershenobich announced on Tuesday.

The CDC reports around 100 hospitalizations due to the parasitic infection, which has been traced back to lettuce served in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

While authorities in Guanajuato, Mexico, are investigating, the FDA initially reported a positive test from Taylor Farms. However, this was later determined to be a false positive.