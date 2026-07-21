Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Amid NEET-UG 2026 Protest Detentions

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the central government of fear-driven actions after being detained alongside Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders. This detention followed their protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak.

The Congress leaders' march from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg was marred by police intervention, prompting Priyanka Gandhi to criticize the government's response. 'They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us,' she remarked, speaking to ANI while in custody.

Amid the chaotic scenes, Rahul Gandhi was forcibly carried to a police bus, with several MPs and supporters also detained. Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned the police's treatment of the protesters, citing manhandling of senior leaders and emphasizing the party's commitment to continue its struggle for accountability and justice.

The protest has ignited a larger discourse on the government's accountability regarding the examination paper leak. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar supported the protest, stressing the need for a parliamentary discussion on the matter. Meanwhile, allegations emerged that Rahul Gandhi altered his stance on ending the protest, leaving Union Minister Jitendra Singh accusing him of shifting his demands during negotiations.

The Congress insists on government accountability for both the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the police's heavy-handedness during the protests, causing significant disruptions in Parliament as the Opposition demands a thorough debate.