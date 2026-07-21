Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Amid NEET-UG 2026 Protest Detentions

Congress leaders, including Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, were detained during a protest against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protest, calling for accountability and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, led to clashes with police and claims of manhandling, signaling a larger movement against the government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:03 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Amid NEET-UG 2026 Protest Detentions
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the central government of fear-driven actions after being detained alongside Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders. This detention followed their protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak.

The Congress leaders' march from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg was marred by police intervention, prompting Priyanka Gandhi to criticize the government's response. 'They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us,' she remarked, speaking to ANI while in custody.

Amid the chaotic scenes, Rahul Gandhi was forcibly carried to a police bus, with several MPs and supporters also detained. Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned the police's treatment of the protesters, citing manhandling of senior leaders and emphasizing the party's commitment to continue its struggle for accountability and justice.

The protest has ignited a larger discourse on the government's accountability regarding the examination paper leak. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar supported the protest, stressing the need for a parliamentary discussion on the matter. Meanwhile, allegations emerged that Rahul Gandhi altered his stance on ending the protest, leaving Union Minister Jitendra Singh accusing him of shifting his demands during negotiations.

The Congress insists on government accountability for both the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the police's heavy-handedness during the protests, causing significant disruptions in Parliament as the Opposition demands a thorough debate.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Digital Risks Parents Fear Are Already Spilling Into Real Life

Plenty of Waste, Too Little Energy: What Is Holding Back Africa’s Biogas Boom?

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026