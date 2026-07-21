Superstars Shine Bright: Entertainment World Enters a New Era

Entertainment superstars Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber brought their star power to the World Cup halftime show with a thrilling medley performance. The show, reminiscent of the Super Bowl, introduced notable American elements to the international stage.

In a legal twist, a federal judge halted Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a significant win for a group of states challenging the merger on competition grounds. Meanwhile, pop vocalist D4vd, facing serious legal charges, awaited an evidentiary hearing.

The entertainment sector witnessed a financial upswing as AMC Entertainment posted a surprise profit, spurred by summer blockbusters. Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' also debuted impressively, grossing $264.1 million globally, signaling a robust recovery for cinemas.