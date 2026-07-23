Alphabet's Cloud Revenue Soars Amid AI Boom

Alphabet surpassed Wall Street projections for its cloud revenue growth in the last quarter, boosted by heightened demand for cloud computing as AI technologies continue to rise. Google Cloud revenue surged by 82% this quarter, a notable acceleration from the previous quarter's 63% growth.

Securing its position as the third-largest cloud service provider, Google is seeing its infrastructure investments pay off, despite concerns over delays in its AI projects. These include the postponed launch of the Gemini 3.5 Pro model, trailing Alphabet's momentum in AI coding tools.

Despite setbacks, some areas such as Google's Search business highlight successful AI integrations, driving advertising growth. However, the market continues to monitor risks like executive turnover and regulatory pressures, as Google rivals like Microsoft and Amazon gear up for their earnings reports.