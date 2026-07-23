Chaos After the Whistle: Ayala's Apology Amid World Cup Final Brawl

In the aftermath of the World Cup final, Argentina's assistant coach Roberto Ayala has issued an apology for his involvement in a confrontation with Spain's midfielder Dani Olmo.

The incident occurred as tensions flared following Spain's 1-0 victory, with Ayala acknowledging his reaction to remarks from Olmo.

FIFA is currently investigating the chaotic scenes, with disciplinary action potentially pending for involved individuals, including players and coaching staff. There is also the possibility of sanctions against the Argentine Football Association.