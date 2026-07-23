Tech Stocks Waver as Investors Eye AI Earnings Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced a drop on Wednesday amid a mixed performance in technology stocks, as investors awaited key earnings reports to assess the health of a rally driven by AI enthusiasm.

Despite recent gains lifting major indexes, momentum has recently wavered, evidenced by inconsistent trading in semiconductor stocks and weakness in software stocks. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index closed higher after recovering from early losses, marking its third day of gains after confirming a bear market last week.

Investors are keenly awaiting second-quarter results from Alphabet and Tesla—the first of the 'Magnificent Seven' megacap companies to report—hoping for signs that their hefty AI investments are proving fruitful. Kevin Gordon of Charles Schwab noted investor precision in AI trades, highlighting software stocks' fall and chip stocks' rise during the session.