Tensions Rise as China Accused of AI Misappropriation

China's ambitious Moonshot AI has come under fire amid accusations of illicitly utilizing U.S. technology. Former top Trump administration tech official Michael Kratsios claims Moonshot appropriated elements from Anthropic's high-end AI model, Fable, in crafting its new K3 model.

According to Kratsios, this move constitutes large-scale industrial espionage, a stance echoed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who hinted at potential trade blacklist measures against Moonshot AI. China's foreign ministry has vehemently denied these claims, labeling them unfounded.

The controversy underscores rising tech tensions between Beijing and Washington, reflecting broader geopolitical stakes tied to the rapid AI advancements made by firms in both countries. These developments, including Moonshot's recent unveiling of the Kimi K3, showcase the intensity of the escalating AI race.