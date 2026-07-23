Tensions Rise as China Accused of AI Misappropriation

China's Moonshot AI is accused of using technology from Anthropic’s AI model, Fable, to develop its latest K3 model. The accusations, made by a former top Trump administration official, intensify technological tensions between the U.S. and China. The issue raises concerns over national security and proprietary technology theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 01:29 IST
Tensions Rise as China Accused of AI Misappropriation
  • Country:
  • United States

China's ambitious Moonshot AI has come under fire amid accusations of illicitly utilizing U.S. technology. Former top Trump administration tech official Michael Kratsios claims Moonshot appropriated elements from Anthropic's high-end AI model, Fable, in crafting its new K3 model.

According to Kratsios, this move constitutes large-scale industrial espionage, a stance echoed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who hinted at potential trade blacklist measures against Moonshot AI. China's foreign ministry has vehemently denied these claims, labeling them unfounded.

The controversy underscores rising tech tensions between Beijing and Washington, reflecting broader geopolitical stakes tied to the rapid AI advancements made by firms in both countries. These developments, including Moonshot's recent unveiling of the Kimi K3, showcase the intensity of the escalating AI race.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026