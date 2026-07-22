Vietnam's Literary Crackdown: Ho Chi Minh Biography Sparks Arrests

Human Rights Watch urged Vietnam to release a former executive and four others arrested for creating a book about Ho Chi Minh with alleged anti-state content. The publication, critiqued by state authorities for distorting history, led to fines for over 20 newspapers that promoted it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:35 IST
Vietnam's Literary Crackdown: Ho Chi Minh Biography Sparks Arrests
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  • Vietnam

Human Rights Watch has called on Vietnamese authorities to immediately release a former business executive and four others arrested in connection to a book on Ho Chi Minh. The book, criticized by the Ministry of Public Security as anti-state propaganda, has led to widespread repercussions.

Among those detained are senior officials from the Vietnam Writers' Association Publishing House. Human Rights Watch's Asia director, Elaine Pearson, expressed concern over the increasing repression faced by Vietnamese creatives under the guise of a national rise.

Despite economic reforms, the Communist Party of Vietnam exerts tight control over media content. The contested book, published in April, offers a unique perspective on Ho Chi Minh’s life, sparking controversy and legal action under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

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