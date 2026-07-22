Boeing's Ghost Bat Leads the Autonomous Fighter Jet Race

Boeing showcased its Ghost Bat drone at the Farnborough Airshow, positioning itself as a leader in the competitive autonomous fighter aircraft market. The program, involving aircraft costing significantly less than traditional jets, promises a potential boom by the mid-2030s, attracting various U.S. and European competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 10:30 IST
Boeing's Ghost Bat Leads the Autonomous Fighter Jet Race
  • Country:
  • United States

At the Farnborough Airshow, Boeing displayed its Ghost Bat drone, underscoring its dominance in the burgeoning market for autonomous fighter jets. This comes as other industry players such as General Atomics and Anduril Industries presented their models, eyeing a slice of the lucrative defense pie.

The competition has drawn interest from prominent names in the defense sector, including Lockheed Martin and Airbus, as they vie for a market forecasted to swell by mid-2030s. Boeing's Ghost Bat, already tested in military exercises, serves as a testament to the company's headway since 2017.

Boeing's commitment to innovation remains steadfast. It won a significant contract with the Australian Defence Force and performed more than 100 test flights. As European and U.S. defense companies forge alliances, the airshow spotlighted Airbus' ambitious plans to introduce new models by the early 2030s.

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