Entertainment Icons Illuminate World Cup Stage & Industry Developments

Madonna, joined by BTS and Justin Bieber, transformed the World Cup halftime spectacle at New York New Jersey Stadium into an unforgettable event. Their performance reflected American influences, captivating fans worldwide with a dynamic medley.

A federal judge temporarily halted Paramount Skydance's $110 billion Warner Bros. acquisition, reflecting ongoing legal scrutiny in the U.S. entertainment sector as states challenge potential competition impacts.

Serious allegations surfaced against indie artist D4vd, involved in a gruesome murder case that shocked the music world, while AMC Entertainment recorded a surprise profit fueled by summer blockbusters, indicating a positive cinema industry rebound.