Hitler's Birthplace Transformed: From Controversy to Community Service

The building where Adolf Hitler was born in Braunau am Inn, Austria, has been converted into a police station. This change aims to prevent the site from becoming a neo-Nazi pilgrimage spot. While some oppose the transformation, local community and officials largely support this move towards democracy and law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:12 IST
Hitler's Birthplace Transformed: From Controversy to Community Service
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  • Country:
  • Austria

The building where Adolf Hitler was born, located near Austria's border with Germany, has officially been remodeled into a police station. The Austrian government hopes this transformation will deter neo-Nazis from treating the site as a pilgrimage destination.

Originally a terraced house that was in private ownership and even served as a charity for people with disabilities, Austria made a compulsory purchase of the property in 2017. By 2019, plans were confirmed to convert it into a police facility. The building retains a rock inscribed with 'Never again fascism' from the Mauthausen concentration camp as its only historical sign, while the facade now simply reads 'Police.'

The decision has sparked both support and criticism. Austria's Interior Ministry highlights the police as symbols of democracy and law, contrasting with the Nazi history associated with the site. However, the Mauthausen Committee argues that a police station might not adequately address the need for remembrance of Hitler’s crimes. Despite differing views, many locals back the project's intention to redefine the building's legacy.

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