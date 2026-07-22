Vatican Denies Ruling in Trial of Accused Priest Artist

The Vatican refutes reports of a verdict in priest Marko Ivan Rupnik's abuse trial. Over 20 women accuse him of misconduct. Rupnik, expelled from the Jesuit order, is renowned for his religious art. The trial remains ongoing amidst concerns about process transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:16 IST
Vatican Denies Ruling in Trial of Accused Priest Artist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vatican City

The Vatican has strongly denied reports claiming that a ruling has been delivered in the canonical trial of Slovenian priest and artist Marko Ivan Rupnik. Accused of sexual and psychological abuse by over 20 women, mostly former nuns, the case challenges the Vatican's resolve towards clergy accountability.

Rupnik, famous for his mosaics in approximately 200 churches globally, was expelled from the Jesuit order in 2023 after accusations against him were found credible. Recent reports speculated acquittal, prompting criticism over the lack of transparency in the trial process.

According to the Vatican press office, the evaluation process is still ongoing, scrutinizing documents from multiple sources. It emphasized secrecy during the trial to protect involved parties. Rupnik, 71, has remained silent on the accusations, which include severe allegations from former nun Gloria Branciani.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026