Vatican Denies Ruling in Trial of Accused Priest Artist

The Vatican has strongly denied reports claiming that a ruling has been delivered in the canonical trial of Slovenian priest and artist Marko Ivan Rupnik. Accused of sexual and psychological abuse by over 20 women, mostly former nuns, the case challenges the Vatican's resolve towards clergy accountability.

Rupnik, famous for his mosaics in approximately 200 churches globally, was expelled from the Jesuit order in 2023 after accusations against him were found credible. Recent reports speculated acquittal, prompting criticism over the lack of transparency in the trial process.

According to the Vatican press office, the evaluation process is still ongoing, scrutinizing documents from multiple sources. It emphasized secrecy during the trial to protect involved parties. Rupnik, 71, has remained silent on the accusations, which include severe allegations from former nun Gloria Branciani.