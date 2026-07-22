Wham!'s Historic China Tour: A Lasting Legacy Uncovered

Four decades ago, Wham! became the first Western pop act to perform in Communist China, a visit that not only defined the band’s career trajectory but also left an undeniable cultural legacy.

The documentary film "Wham! 10 Days in China," released in cinemas worldwide on July 28, reveals the origins and ramifications of the band's 1985 trip, which included performances in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Despite government restrictions on Western music, Wham!'s concerts were attended by thousands, including Cui Jian, later dubbed the "godfather of Chinese rock". The band's visit was a strategic career move, orchestrated to fast-track fame amidst challenges faced by the duo.