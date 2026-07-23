World Highlights: Stories Shaping Global Headlines

Each week, Reuters compiles a diverse array of multimedia stories from around the globe. This week's selection includes a varied mix from a U.S. World Cup soft power move to Japan's mayoral maternity leave, Europe's heatwave measures, and a look at a unique planetary system that puzzles scientists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST
World Highlights: Stories Shaping Global Headlines
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  • United States

Every week, Reuters compiles a collection of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the globe. This week's highlight includes various narratives ranging from international diplomacy to scientific marvels, scrutinized by the global audience and media.

The U.S. softened its international image with a promotional campaign during the World Cup, making waves for its blend of sport and politics. Meanwhile, in Japan, history was made as a small-town mayor took maternity leave, stirring conversations on political protocol.

A new use for Hitler's birthplace has reignited attention in Austria, and in science news, a peculiar planetary system perplexes scholars. Each story offers in-depth exploration and contexts, with additional topics spanning climate change measures in Rome to the reopening of the Louvre's Apollo Gallery post-heist.

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