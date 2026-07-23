Jennifer Aniston Cheers on Courteney Cox's Directorial Debut

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has expressed her enthusiasm for longtime friend and former 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox's latest career milestone. Cox is both director and producer of the upcoming crime thriller 'Evil Genius', which has been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival, as reported by E! News.

Aniston showed her support online by reposting Cox's announcement on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by affectionate emojis and comments of pride. Aniston further cheered on Cox's accomplishment, commenting on her post that she is 'so proud' of her friend's success.

Courteney Cox, reflecting on the project's milestone, emphasized the importance of perseverance in a heartfelt message. 'Evil Genius', which draws inspiration from the Netflix docuseries, features Patricia Arquette and represents Cox's newest endeavor behind the camera.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's friendship dates back to their collaboration on the celebrated sitcom 'Friends'. During Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023, Aniston spoke warmly about their enduring bond, likening their friendship to family ties.

Cox and Aniston remain connected; Aniston is also the godmother to Cox's daughter, Coco. The two often share mutual interests, including a fondness for interior design, a topic dear to their hearts, as Aniston revealed in a 2025 interview with People. (ANI)