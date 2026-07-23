Saadia Zahidi Takes Flight: Leading IATA into a New Era

Saadia Zahidi, the World Economic Forum managing director, has been appointed as the new director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), effective November 1. Zahidi steps into this role following Willie Walsh's move to Indian airline IndiGo, marking a significant leadership shift in the aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:30 IST
Saadia Zahidi Takes Flight: Leading IATA into a New Era
  • Country:
  • India

Saadia Zahidi, previously the managing director at the World Economic Forum, has been appointed as the new director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This decision, outlined in an internal memo, will see Zahidi officially begin her new role on November 1.

The appointment comes as a prominent reshuffle in the aviation industry, with Zahidi succeeding Willie Walsh, who is moving to Indian airline IndiGo. This leadership change aims to bring fresh perspectives to IATA at a time when the industry faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

Zahidi's extensive experience in global economic matters is anticipated to be instrumental in navigating the complex landscape of international air transport, addressing industry-wide issues, and fostering innovation and growth.

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