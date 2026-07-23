Saudi Aramco Expands Crude Offers Amid Houthi Threats

Saudi Aramco is offering additional crude cargoes from Egypt's Sidi Kerir port due to Houthi threats to Saudi shipping. These shipments aim to ensure flexibility in delivering oil to markets amidst security concerns. Aramco is supplementing its term buyer supplies with spot offers as tensions in the Red Sea escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:29 IST
Saudi Aramco Expands Crude Offers Amid Houthi Threats
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco is intensifying its efforts to maintain a steady flow of crude oil to global markets. Due to heightened threats from Yemen-based Houthi forces who have vowed to target Saudi oil exports, Aramco has introduced additional crude shipments from Egypt's Mediterranean port of Sidi Kerir.

The new shipments, transported via the Suez-Mediterranean Pipeline, provide Aramco with enhanced flexibility in delivering oil, particularly to Europe and North America. This strategic move addresses the increasing risks associated with traversing the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a key chokepoint threatened by regional tensions.

The ongoing conflict has prompted broader concerns over oil supply routes, as evident in the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea. In response, energy companies are reconsidering their shipping strategies, including potential shifts toward the Suez Canal.

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