Saudi Aramco Expands Crude Offers Amid Houthi Threats

Saudi Aramco is intensifying its efforts to maintain a steady flow of crude oil to global markets. Due to heightened threats from Yemen-based Houthi forces who have vowed to target Saudi oil exports, Aramco has introduced additional crude shipments from Egypt's Mediterranean port of Sidi Kerir.

The new shipments, transported via the Suez-Mediterranean Pipeline, provide Aramco with enhanced flexibility in delivering oil, particularly to Europe and North America. This strategic move addresses the increasing risks associated with traversing the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a key chokepoint threatened by regional tensions.

The ongoing conflict has prompted broader concerns over oil supply routes, as evident in the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea. In response, energy companies are reconsidering their shipping strategies, including potential shifts toward the Suez Canal.