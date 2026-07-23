Irish Alumina Probe Faces Ambiguity in Weapon Production Link

An Irish investigation into the Aughinish Alumina plant has been unable to decisively confirm or deny that its exports to Russia end up in aluminum used for weapon manufacturing, according to Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

The probe, a response to increased pressure on Ireland, is part of ongoing discussions about sanctions and their impact on the supply chain in Europe. Owned by Russia's Rusal, the plant remains exempt from current sanctions despite concerns about its role in weapon production.

Prime Minister Martin indicated that, while the investigation is nearing completion, discussions with the European Commission are essential to address these concerns effectively. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also expressed the importance of advancing these conversations.