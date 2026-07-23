Malaika Arora Condemns Viral Video of Mistreatment of Stray Dog

Actress Malaika Arora criticized a viral video featuring Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, where a stray dog was allegedly mishandled during a public appearance. She shared the video on her social media, calling the incident "disgusting" and expressing outrage over the mistreatment of animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:39 IST
Malaika Arora Condemns Viral Video of Mistreatment of Stray Dog
Malaika Arora, Khesari Lal Yadav (Photos/instagram/@ malaikaaroraofficia/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has publicly denounced a viral video that shows Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav allegedly mishandling a stray dog during a public event.

The video features Yadav posing for photographers in front of an event standee, with a stray dog peacefully lying on a green carpet nearby. The actor appears frustrated by the animal's presence and gestures to have it moved. When the dog doesn't react, an assistant intervenes, nudging the animal with his leg and dragging it away from the spot.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram Story to share the video with a strong remark against the behavior exhibited. She stated, "Wtffff r these people ya ??? N who is this guy standing n posing ??? DISGUSTING." Arora, known for her love of animals, often engages in activities like feeding and spending time with stray dogs. Many videos show her interacting with them near her gym.

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