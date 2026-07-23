Malaika Arora Condemns Viral Video of Mistreatment of Stray Dog

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has publicly denounced a viral video that shows Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav allegedly mishandling a stray dog during a public event.

The video features Yadav posing for photographers in front of an event standee, with a stray dog peacefully lying on a green carpet nearby. The actor appears frustrated by the animal's presence and gestures to have it moved. When the dog doesn't react, an assistant intervenes, nudging the animal with his leg and dragging it away from the spot.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram Story to share the video with a strong remark against the behavior exhibited. She stated, "Wtffff r these people ya ??? N who is this guy standing n posing ??? DISGUSTING." Arora, known for her love of animals, often engages in activities like feeding and spending time with stray dogs. Many videos show her interacting with them near her gym.