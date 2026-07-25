UNESCO World Heritage Status Sparks Controversy in West Bank

In a controversial decision, UNESCO has declared Sebastia, a site in the occupied West Bank, as a World Heritage site. The ruling is seen by Palestinian officials as a potential safeguard against Israeli expansion, though Israel criticized it as politically driven.

Sebastia is recognized for its extensive archaeological remains, spanning from the 9th century BC through multiple historic periods. Despite its cultural significance, Sebastia faces threats from Israel's land development plans, including the annexation of 1,800 dunams intended to expand nearby settlements.

Palestinians hope the UNESCO decision will mobilize international support against Israeli actions that they claim obscure Palestinian heritage. The situation remains tense as Israel suggests further legislative moves to extend civil control over historical sites in the West Bank.