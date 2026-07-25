Lando Norris Tops Final Practice at Hungarian Grand Prix

In a thrilling final practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris clocked the fastest lap with a time of one minute 17.939 seconds. His performance outpaced Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 0.117 seconds, setting the stage for an intense qualifying session.

Kimi Antonelli, leading the championship, claimed the third fastest lap, maintaining his competitive edge over rivals. The event was temporarily interrupted when Cadillac's Sergio Perez suffered from smoking brakes, bringing an abrupt halt to the session with 39 minutes remaining.

As qualifying approaches, Hamilton eyes his 10th pole position at this circuit, eager for a record-setting ninth victory. Meanwhile, other notable performances included Red Bull's Max Verstappen in seventh and Racing Bulls' newcomer Arvid Lindblad securing a commendable 13th place despite mechanical handicaps.