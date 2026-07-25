Victory Dance: Education Minister's Resignation Amid Youth-Led Protests

In a significant political development, India's Education Minister resigned on Saturday following a series of relentless youth-led protests over examination paper leaks. The announcement marked a major win for the protesters, who had been demonstrating at the Jantar Mantar site in New Delhi, demanding accountability.

The protests gained momentum throughout the week, becoming one of the largest in recent years and drawing support from opposition politicians who disrupted parliamentary proceedings to amplify the youths' demands. Protesters celebrated the resignation, which came ahead of scheduled talks between protest leaders and government ministers.

This resignation marks the second ministerial departure linked to scandal under Prime Minister Modi's tenure, following the much-publicized #MeToo allegations that led to a junior foreign minister's exit in 2018. The protests have thrown light on the growing dissatisfaction among India's youth regarding governmental accountability and transparency.