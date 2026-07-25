Victory Dance: Education Minister's Resignation Amid Youth-Led Protests

India's Education Minister quit amid protests by youths over exam paper leaks, posing a problem to Prime Minister Modi. Celebrations erupted at protest sites, marking a significant win for demonstrators led by activist groups. The resignation followed demands for accountability in the paper leakage scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 17:29 IST
Victory Dance: Education Minister's Resignation Amid Youth-Led Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, India's Education Minister resigned on Saturday following a series of relentless youth-led protests over examination paper leaks. The announcement marked a major win for the protesters, who had been demonstrating at the Jantar Mantar site in New Delhi, demanding accountability.

The protests gained momentum throughout the week, becoming one of the largest in recent years and drawing support from opposition politicians who disrupted parliamentary proceedings to amplify the youths' demands. Protesters celebrated the resignation, which came ahead of scheduled talks between protest leaders and government ministers.

This resignation marks the second ministerial departure linked to scandal under Prime Minister Modi's tenure, following the much-publicized #MeToo allegations that led to a junior foreign minister's exit in 2018. The protests have thrown light on the growing dissatisfaction among India's youth regarding governmental accountability and transparency.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026