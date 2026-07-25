Daizen Maeda Joins Ipswich Town: A Premier League Dream Realized

Ipswich Town has secured Japanese forward Daizen Maeda from Celtic on a three-year contract. Maeda, who played in the latest World Cup, marks Ipswich's first Japanese signing. His $13.3 million transfer fee adds to Ipswich's growing squad ahead of the new Premier League season starting against Sunderland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 17:29 IST
Daizen Maeda Joins Ipswich Town: A Premier League Dream Realized
  • Country:
  • Japan

In an exciting move, Ipswich Town has signed Japanese forward Daizen Maeda from Celtic on a three-year contract, marking their first-ever Japanese signing. This acquisition was announced on Saturday by the Premier League club.

Maeda, who featured in Japan's World Cup squad in North America, expressed his delight at joining the club, emphasizing his dream of playing in the Premier League. He scored five goals in 30 appearances for Japan and netted 79 times for Celtic, contributing to five league titles and domestic cups.

The 28-year-old forward joins Ipswich ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season, becoming their fifth signing in the close season. Ipswich will kick off their campaign against Sunderland on August 22, as they integrate their new talents including Maeda.

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