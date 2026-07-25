Daizen Maeda Joins Ipswich Town: A Premier League Dream Realized

In an exciting move, Ipswich Town has signed Japanese forward Daizen Maeda from Celtic on a three-year contract, marking their first-ever Japanese signing. This acquisition was announced on Saturday by the Premier League club.

Maeda, who featured in Japan's World Cup squad in North America, expressed his delight at joining the club, emphasizing his dream of playing in the Premier League. He scored five goals in 30 appearances for Japan and netted 79 times for Celtic, contributing to five league titles and domestic cups.

The 28-year-old forward joins Ipswich ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season, becoming their fifth signing in the close season. Ipswich will kick off their campaign against Sunderland on August 22, as they integrate their new talents including Maeda.