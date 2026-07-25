Typhoon Noul Hits China with Force

Typhoon Noul, bringing strong winds and torrential rain, struck China on Saturday, causing potential disruptions in transport. Weather authorities advised residents to refrain from unnecessary travel due to the storm's intensifying conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 17:21 IST
Typhoon Noul Hits China with Force
  • Country:
  • China

China faced a barrage of strong winds and torrential rain on Saturday as Typhoon Noul intensified, according to weather authorities.

The storm's force prompted officials to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to anticipated disruptions in transportation.

Authorities underscore the need for caution as Typhoon Noul continues to strengthen.

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