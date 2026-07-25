Celebrities and Studios Showcase at Comic-Con Amid Industry Shifts

San Diego Comic-Con featured numerous entertainment highlights including the promotion of the film 'Ramayana' by Indian stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, a preview of TV series 'Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099', as well as Chris Brown's guilty plea in a London court, amid Hollywood's shifting dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 18:29 IST
Celebrities and Studios Showcase at Comic-Con Amid Industry Shifts
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San Diego Comic-Con was a hub of entertainment news as Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash graced the event to promote their upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The duo's presence marked a global push for the film, which is an adaptation of the revered Hindu epic.

In business developments, Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery faced a setback as a federal judge ruled the deal must be paused through August 17, injecting uncertainty into the plan valued at $110 billion.

Another highlight was the unveiling of previews for the fantasy series 'Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099', alongside a guilty plea by U.S. singer Chris Brown regarding a London nightclub incident, signaling dynamic shifts in both creative and legal circles at the convention.

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