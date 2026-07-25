Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Target Gaza Leaders Amid Fragile Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike killed Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, a key figure in the Hamas-led police force, exacerbating tensions in the Gaza Strip. The strike is part of a broader conflict, with more than 1,180 Palestinians killed since an October ceasefire. Mediators struggle to implement peace plans amid continuing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 19:24 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Target Gaza Leaders Amid Fragile Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent escalation of violence, an Israeli airstrike on Saturday killed Brigadier-General Abdel-Nasser Al-Maqadma, a prominent leader in the Hamas-led police force in the northern Gaza Strip. This incident adds to the ongoing conflict in the region, highlighting the fragile nature of the existing ceasefire.

The attack occurred in the Sheikh Radwan area, north of Gaza City. This marks another tragic day, with medics reporting fatalities across the strip, including in Khan Younis. As tensions rise, more than 1,180 Palestinians have died since the October ceasefire, sparking international concerns about the humanitarian situation.

Amidst the violence, international mediators, including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, struggle to gain traction on peace plans. The ongoing plight of Gaza's civilians underscores the urgency for a diplomatic resolution to halt the violence and improve living conditions in the enclave.

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