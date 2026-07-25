Tensions Rise: Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Ports Escalate Gulf Conflict

Houthi militants struck Saudi oil installations in Jizan and Yanbu, intensifying the Gulf conflict and impacting global oil supplies. Saudi-backed forces retaliated with airstrikes. The escalating tensions between the Houthis, backed by Iran, and the Saudi-led coalition threaten regional stability and oil market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 19:04 IST
Tensions Rise: Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Ports Escalate Gulf Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

On Saturday, Iran-aligned Houthi militants targeted Saudi oil installations at Jizan and Yanbu ports, escalating the ongoing conflict in the Gulf. These attacks have further disrupted global oil supplies, extending the conflict to a new front.

The Houthi military, through its spokesperson Yahya Saree, claimed successful strikes on sites belonging to Saudi Aramco, evidenced by video footage showing smoke from the Jizan refinery. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led response involved airstrikes on Houthi military positions across Yemen.

This renewed violence, following a breakdown of a ceasefire, poses significant threats to global oil supplies, with prices spiking above $100 a barrel. As international tensions rise, strategies for conflict resolution remain crucial to avoid further escalation.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026