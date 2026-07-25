Tensions Rise: Houthi Attacks on Saudi Oil Ports Escalate Gulf Conflict

On Saturday, Iran-aligned Houthi militants targeted Saudi oil installations at Jizan and Yanbu ports, escalating the ongoing conflict in the Gulf. These attacks have further disrupted global oil supplies, extending the conflict to a new front.

The Houthi military, through its spokesperson Yahya Saree, claimed successful strikes on sites belonging to Saudi Aramco, evidenced by video footage showing smoke from the Jizan refinery. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led response involved airstrikes on Houthi military positions across Yemen.

This renewed violence, following a breakdown of a ceasefire, poses significant threats to global oil supplies, with prices spiking above $100 a barrel. As international tensions rise, strategies for conflict resolution remain crucial to avoid further escalation.