In a tragic sequence of events, an overnight assault on a holiday camp in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, under Russian control, resulted in the deaths of eleven people, among them four children. Russian-installed local authorities have accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilians in this latest incident of the ongoing conflict.

Kyiv has yet to issue a statement regarding the attack. This development comes amidst mutual denials by both Russia and Ukraine, who insist they are not targeting civilians in the war ignited by Russia's comprehensive invasion in February 2022.

Adding to the tensions, another 16 individuals were injured in the strike on the resort area of Kyrylivka, located along the Azov Sea coast near Melitopol. Russian-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky declared on the Telegram messaging platform that the attackers were cognizant of their target. Meanwhile, Russia's Investigative Committee has initiated a terrorism case to probe the incident, according to the state news agency RIA.