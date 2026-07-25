Deadly Strikes on Holiday Camps in Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia

An attack on holiday camps in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, including four children. The incident was updated by Russian-installed governor Yevgeny Balitsky, revising an earlier reported death toll of eight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 18:47 IST
Deadly Strikes on Holiday Camps in Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a devastating weekend incident, an attack on holiday camps in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine has claimed the lives of 11 people, including four children. The event has sent shockwaves across the region.

The Russian-installed governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported the casualties, revising an earlier figure that had initially listed eight fatalities. The attack has drawn international attention, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

Local authorities have yet to pinpoint the perpetrators as the international community watches closely. The tragic loss has intensified calls for accountability and resolution in the conflict-ridden area.

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