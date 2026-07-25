In a devastating weekend incident, an attack on holiday camps in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine has claimed the lives of 11 people, including four children. The event has sent shockwaves across the region.

The Russian-installed governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported the casualties, revising an earlier figure that had initially listed eight fatalities. The attack has drawn international attention, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

Local authorities have yet to pinpoint the perpetrators as the international community watches closely. The tragic loss has intensified calls for accountability and resolution in the conflict-ridden area.