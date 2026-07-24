Tragedy in Kirov: Ukrainian Missile Attack Claims Lives
A missile strike attributed to Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of six individuals and injuries to 26 others at a factory in Russia's Kirov region. The regional governor, Alexander Sokolov, confirmed the incident, adding that the resulting fire has since been extinguished and survivors are receiving medical treatment.
- Country:
- Russia
A devastating missile attack attributed to Ukraine has struck a factory in Russia's Kirov region, resulting in six fatalities and 26 injuries. The regional governor, Alexander Sokolov, reported the incident on Friday.
Some of the injured have been hospitalized, and emergency services have extinguished a fire that erupted from the attack.
This attack further escalates the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the continuous volatility in the region.
ALSO READ
-
Deadly Russian Missile Attack in Kyiv Region
-
China's Strategic Export Ban Hits EU: A New Economic Chess Game
-
Surprise Rate Cut: Russian Central Bank's Unexpected Move Amid Inflation Surge
-
Romanian F-16 Shoots Down Intruding Drone Amid Rising Tensions
-
Wildberries Under Fire: E-commerce Giant Faces Ukrainian Strikes