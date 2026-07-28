Cricketer's Finger Clicks Spark Viral Umpire Controversy

An amateur cricketer has become a viral sensation for allegedly using finger clicks to mimic bat-on-ball edges, deceiving umpires and causing controversy.

The North Yorkshire and South Durham league is investigating a match after footage showed the Saltburn player clicking as balls passed the bat, which led to false out decisions.

Videos naming him "Clicky Ponting" have circulated online, while the league investigates formal complaints, suspending any comments until the process concludes.