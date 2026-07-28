Cricketer's Finger Clicks Spark Viral Umpire Controversy

An amateur cricketer in the North Yorkshire and South Durham league has gone viral for reportedly using finger clicks to simulate bat-on-ball edges, misleading umpires during matches. The league has launched an investigation after footage showed the fielder's tactics, raising questions about fair play in club cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:14 IST
Cricketer's Finger Clicks Spark Viral Umpire Controversy
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An amateur cricketer has become a viral sensation for allegedly using finger clicks to mimic bat-on-ball edges, deceiving umpires and causing controversy.

The North Yorkshire and South Durham league is investigating a match after footage showed the Saltburn player clicking as balls passed the bat, which led to false out decisions.

Videos naming him "Clicky Ponting" have circulated online, while the league investigates formal complaints, suspending any comments until the process concludes.

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