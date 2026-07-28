Trump and Zelenskiy: Renewed Diplomatic Efforts Amid U.S.-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House for a critical meeting to discuss military support amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

The meeting, scheduled before Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, offers an opportunity for both leaders to bolster U.S.-Ukraine relations, which have improved recently. Zelenskiy intends to discuss military aid, including air defense systems and a drone deal, particularly in light of Graham's passing—one of Ukraine's most vocal supporters in Washington.

Despite improvements, a Pentagon letter revealed that $400 million in U.S. aid will not be fully spent until 2029, sparking criticism from lawmakers. This meeting highlights the urgency of support for Ukraine as tensions continue with Russia.