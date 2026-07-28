Nation Media Group Resumes Operations in Uganda Amid Media Freedom Concerns

The Nation Media Group, a prominent media organization based in Kenya, has recommenced operations in Uganda after being forced to shut down in late June by Uganda’s military leader, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni.

The media group’s newspapers, TV channels, and radio stations have reopened following negotiations between its main shareholder, Tanzanian businessman Rostam Azizi, and Kainerugaba. In a statement, Azizi thanked President Museveni and General Kainerugaba for their roles in reversing the shutdown decision, though no explanation was provided for the initial closure.

This action has intensified global concerns regarding media freedom in Uganda, where limitations on dissent have been noticeable under Museveni’s four-decade rule. The situation mirrors past events, such as the 10-day closure of the Daily Monitor in 2013 amid succession speculation.